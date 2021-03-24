CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS CPAMF opened at $1.61 on Tuesday.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CICT) is the first and largest real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST) with a market capitalisation of S$14.0 billion as at 31 December 2020. It debuted on SGX-ST as CapitaLand Mall Trust in July 2002 and was renamed CICT in November 2020 following the merger with CapitaLand Commercial Trust.

