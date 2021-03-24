Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.30

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.30 and traded as high as $42.13. Capital Senior Living shares last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 38,939 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Capital Senior Living stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Capital Senior Living at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides independent living services, which include daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

