Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COF. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,217,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,324,000 after acquiring an additional 583,189 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12,237.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 532,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after acquiring an additional 528,058 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,355,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,002,000 after acquiring an additional 522,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after acquiring an additional 471,764 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,501,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,081 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,185 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $122.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.04. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

