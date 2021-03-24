CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:CWX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial restated a “na” rating and issued a C$10.50 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on CanWel Building Materials Group from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.79.

Shares of TSE:CWX traded down C$0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,618. CanWel Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$722.25 million and a P/E ratio of 12.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.35.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

