Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) versus Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) Head to Head Comparison

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:RCPIQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canopy Growth and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canopy Growth -312.84% -13.11% -9.66% Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Canopy Growth and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canopy Growth $297.34 million 41.71 -$993.37 million $1.32 24.58 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Canopy Growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Canopy Growth and Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canopy Growth 5 10 2 1 1.94 Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canopy Growth currently has a consensus price target of $38.57, indicating a potential upside of 18.85%. Given Canopy Growth’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Canopy Growth is more favorable than Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Canopy Growth has a beta of 2.44, suggesting that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 3.14, suggesting that its stock price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers. The company's products include dried cannabis flowers, oils and concentrates, and softgel capsules. It offers its products under the Tweed, Quatreau, Deep Space, Spectrum Therapeutics, First & Free, TWD, This Works, BioSteel, DNA Genetics CraftGrow, Tokyo Smoke, DOJA, Van der Pop, and Bean & Bud brands. The company also provides growth capital and a strategic support platform that pursues investment opportunities in the global cannabis sector. Canopy Growth Corporation has a clinical research partnership with NEEKA Health Canada and NHL Alumni Association to examine the efficacy of CBD-based therapies as part of the mitigation of persistent post-concussion symptoms. As of February 14, 2020, it operated 28 cannabis retail stores under the Tweed or Tokyo Smoke name. The company was formerly known as Tweed Marijuana Inc. and changed its name to Canopy Growth Corporation in September 2015. Canopy Growth Corporation is headquartered in Smiths Falls, Canada.

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for chronic inflammatory disease and neurologic disorders. Its lead compound is Anatabine citrate, a small molecule, cholinergic agonist, which exhibits anti-inflammatory pharmacological characteristics, with a mechanism of action distinct from other anti-inflammatory drugs available, such as biologics, steroids, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatories. The company was formerly known as Star Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida. On September 27, 2016, Rock Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

