Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Down 5.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) shares traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.81 and last traded at $13.91. 77,476 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,829,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.77.

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Canoo in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

Get Canoo alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $932,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $16,735,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canoo in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Canoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.