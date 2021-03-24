Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CSIQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a strong sell rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. CICC Research raised shares of Canadian Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.80.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The solar energy provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.66. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

