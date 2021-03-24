Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Acquired by Northstar Investment Advisors LLC

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up about 1.2% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $7,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 205,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 14,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,001,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.32. 78,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.00%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

