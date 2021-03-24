Canaccord Genuity Raises AAR (NYSE:AIR) Price Target to $48.00

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist boosted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $27.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

AIR opened at $39.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -66.63 and a beta of 1.84. AAR has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,245.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,587,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,260.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $4,897,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth $521,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

