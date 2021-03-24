Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $5.78.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $553.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.60 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a negative return on equity of 314.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,249,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after acquiring an additional 34,211 shares in the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,555,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 125,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.36% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

