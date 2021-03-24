Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stock Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,327,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,966,000 after buying an additional 4,278,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,628,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,713,000 after buying an additional 1,287,148 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,299,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,858,000 after buying an additional 1,001,046 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,573,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,014 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,036,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,860,000 after acquiring an additional 743,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MLCO. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CLSA raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.23.

MLCO opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.03. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

