Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Trims Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,897 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of Z. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,249,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,828 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1,139.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,573,000 after acquiring an additional 839,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,202,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 550,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,390,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 9,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $1,193,526.00. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 591,716 shares of company stock worth $86,555,109. 19.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Z stock opened at $134.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

