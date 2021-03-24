Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 17,875 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,875 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 15.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 72.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 70.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.26 and a 12-month high of $235.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.74 and a 200-day moving average of $202.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.67.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

