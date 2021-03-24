Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 8,044 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,495 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 100.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,487,632 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,826,000 after purchasing an additional 746,836 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,134,011 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after buying an additional 51,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

In related news, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Also, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COG. TheStreet raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

COG opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.00. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.