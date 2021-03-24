Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.85.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,410,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,375,522. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $106.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $4,952,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,309 shares in the company, valued at $19,195,111.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $1,625,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $8,346,650 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,626,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $3,057,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 56,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

