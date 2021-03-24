C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End on March 31st (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CCCC) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, March 31st. C4 Therapeutics had issued 9,600,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $182,400,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

CCCC stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,754,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,743,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $939,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,277,000.

