BTIG Research Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to “Buy”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $130.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.
Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $106.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.92. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $112.34. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
