Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 37,818 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,818 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 4.6% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.81% of Tyler Technologies worth $670,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 762,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,743,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 754,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 454,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,481,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,072,000 after purchasing an additional 384,179 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock traded down $9.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $411.14. 2,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,011. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $479.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $438.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.50.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.