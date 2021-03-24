Brown Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Omnicell by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Omnicell by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Omnicell by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Omnicell by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,539. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

