Brown Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Brown Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,393,774 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,666 shares during the quarter. ANSYS accounts for approximately 3.5% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $507,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 316,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,049,000 after acquiring an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,853,000 after acquiring an additional 23,963 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,773,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total transaction of $2,738,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total value of $347,441.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,953 shares of company stock worth $12,871,072. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $331.49. 6,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.67 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.12.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $627.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

