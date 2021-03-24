Brown Capital Management LLC Has $68.61 Million Holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Brown Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,656,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned about 3.96% of NIC worth $68,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,447,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,863,000 after acquiring an additional 428,627 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,943,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,856 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,650,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,642,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,419,000 after acquiring an additional 83,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIC by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIC stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 10,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 855,534. NIC Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $35.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.77 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson lowered shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

