Brown Capital Management LLC Has $12.85 Million Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,863 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $12,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in Masimo by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Masimo by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Masimo by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Masimo by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masimo stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $228.07. 5,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,301. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $150.05 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average of $248.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total value of $2,533,585.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.00.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

