Brown Capital Management LLC Acquires 231 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 3,462.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 14,047 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.75, for a total transaction of $2,244,008.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,531,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.77.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $2.19 on Wednesday, reaching $170.45. 25,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,443. The company has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $75.84 and a 12 month high of $176.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

