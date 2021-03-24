Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays bought 10,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $45.62 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

