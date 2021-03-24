Brown Advisory Inc. Takes Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 143,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in Credit Suisse Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CS shares. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.75.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.95.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

