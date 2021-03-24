Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 567 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.39. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $36.22.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Several research firms have commented on WY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

