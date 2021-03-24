Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 1,151 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of -59.95 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.79.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

