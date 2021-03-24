Brown Advisory Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,116,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 7,490.0% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 260,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after purchasing an additional 257,507 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 113,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.90, for a total transaction of $382,476.60. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $282,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $126.16 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.22 and a 52-week high of $133.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.31. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.25.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

