Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,246 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,412 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after acquiring an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,611,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.92. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

