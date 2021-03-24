Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Updates Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) updated its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.48-0.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $267-283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.28 million.Brooks Automation also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 2.00-2.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.11.

BRKS stock opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.15 and a beta of 1.97. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

