Brokers Offer Predictions for Rogers Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 18th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $3.34 per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.11.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.72. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of $33.40 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in Rogers Communications by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,361 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,035 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 20.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 130,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.3914 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

