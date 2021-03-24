Brokerages Set Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price at $94.00

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of MRCY stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 377,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,570. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.48. Mercury Systems has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $956,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

