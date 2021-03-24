Brokerages Set KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Target Price at $19.75

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

NYSE KREF traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $18.90. 7,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,322. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Value Spn-Kref Holdin Tactical sold 4,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $76,053.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 43,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $811,885.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 633,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,908,451. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.