Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Target Price at $43.67

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, EVP Michael Halstead sold 16,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $505,808.00. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $107,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,746,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 220.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ITCI traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.80. 459,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,509. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $40.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.96. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.09. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 48.27% and a negative net margin of 1,985.32%. Equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

