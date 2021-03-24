Brokerages Set Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Target Price at $10.67

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lowered shares of Chimera Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,298,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,223. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.15. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 0.98. Chimera Investment has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.55%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 210,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 29,706 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 4.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 463,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.1% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

