Brokerages Set Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Price Target at $25.00

Shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARAV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aravive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARAV. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aravive in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aravive by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 20,408 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aravive during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Aravive in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARAV traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.81. 263,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.27. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

