Brokerages Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Ready Capital reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4,100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%.

RC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.21.

RC traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $13.33. 934,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,027. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.62 million, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ready Capital by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.