Brokerages Expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ICL Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.06. ICL Group also posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:ICL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.92. The company had a trading volume of 108,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,224. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

