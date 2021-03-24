Brokerages Anticipate The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.91 billion and the lowest is $1.79 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.65.

CLX stock opened at $192.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.77. The Clorox has a 1-year low of $161.11 and a 1-year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

