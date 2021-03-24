Broad Run Investment Management LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Broad Run Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,275 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 10.0% of Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Broad Run Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $148,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,806,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,725,673,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $386,820,000 after buying an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $178,115,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $171,413,000 after buying an additional 46,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.59.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $488.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,940. The firm has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $459.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $457.08. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.00 and a 1-year high of $496.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

