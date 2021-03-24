Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Receives $950.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $950.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from 900.00 to 950.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Britvic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 6,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.51. Britvic has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

