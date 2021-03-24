British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 53.90 Per Share

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.90 ($0.70) per share on Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $52.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,843 ($37.14) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 1-year low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,308.50 ($43.23). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,649.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,694.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £65.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BATS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,792 ($36.48) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price target on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,552.20 ($46.41).

In related news, insider Tadeu Marroco acquired 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,830 ($36.97) per share, for a total transaction of £299,980 ($391,925.79). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,616 shares of company stock worth $30,040,955.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

