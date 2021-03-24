Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Trading Up 5.5%

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.66 and last traded at $14.56. Approximately 16,164 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 566,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $850.89 million, a P/E ratio of -739.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. Analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $830,202.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,616 shares of company stock worth $1,402,935 over the last three months. 3.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Basin Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.2% in the third quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 3,922,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,992,000 after purchasing an additional 813,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,561 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

