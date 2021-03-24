BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $67.00 to $75.00. The stock had previously closed at $67.66, but opened at $70.99. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $67.77, with a volume of 14,782 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BBIO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Randal W. Scott acquired 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.50 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 3,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $208,621,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,323,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,011,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,087,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.