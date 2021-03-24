BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Given New $75.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) had its target price hoisted by SVB Leerink from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Saturday. They set a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.40.

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $65.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.19. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian C. Stephenson purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBIO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 165,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,627,000 after purchasing an additional 561,651 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,303,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after purchasing an additional 278,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 30 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, a small molecule stabilizer of transthyretin, or TTR, that is in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis-cardiomyopathy, or ATTR-CM; BBP-831, a small molecule selective FGFR1-3 inhibitor which is an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of achondroplasia in pediatric patients; an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD; and Encaleret, a small molecule antagonist of the calcium sensing receptor, or CaSR, an ongoing phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for Autosomal Dominant Hypocalcemia Type 1, or ADH1.

