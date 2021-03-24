Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BOUYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

BOUYF remained flat at $$41.25 on Friday. Bouygues has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day moving average is $39.20.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bouygues will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

