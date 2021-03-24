Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 406,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 163,204 shares during the quarter. Boston Properties makes up approximately 2.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $38,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,207,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,113,000 after purchasing an additional 579,990 shares during the period. Northwood Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,488,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 502,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 301,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

BXP has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.06.

Shares of Boston Properties stock traded up $1.97 on Wednesday, reaching $104.22. The stock had a trading volume of 23,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.54). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

