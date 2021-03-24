BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $187,657.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 24th. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $1.54 or 0.00002910 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $187,657.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,869.52 or 0.99909817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00033225 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00011368 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00077994 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002835 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 911,737 coins and its circulating supply is 910,949 coins. BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.