Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Rating Increased to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BYPLF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Bodycote from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $11.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $11.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

