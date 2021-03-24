BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.43 Per Share

BMO UK High Income Plc B Share (LON:BHIB) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BMO UK High Income Plc B Share’s previous dividend of $1.29. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMO UK High Income Plc B Share stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 88.95. BMO UK High Income Plc B Share has a 12 month low of GBX 59.80 ($0.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 93 ($1.22).

